President Bhaandari, PM Oli, NCP Leader Prachanda and NC Leader Wish For Happiness

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has wished for happiness, peace, prosperity, good health, long life, brotherhood and unity as well as overall development and progress for all Nepali sisters and brothers on the occasion of Nepali New Year 2077 BS.

In a message of New Year today, President Bhandari has also stated that lockdown and social distancing were the best option to save the priceless human lives by making the prevention, control and treatment measures against the global pandemic.

The development efforts in the country have moved in a speedy manner with the government efforts to achieve the national aspirations of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’, the President added.

Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli, NCP Cohair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and former prime minister and leader of Nepali Congress Sher Bahaur Deuba have also expressed best wishes to all Nepali.