President Bhaandari, PM Oli, NCP Leader Prachanda and NC Leader Wish For Happiness

President Bhaandari, PM Oli, NCP Leader Prachanda and NC Leader Wish For Happiness

April 13, 2020, 9:13 a.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has wished for happiness, peace, prosperity, good health, long life, brotherhood and unity as well as overall development and progress for all Nepali sisters and brothers on the occasion of Nepali New Year 2077 BS.

In a message of New Year today, President Bhandari has also stated that lockdown and social distancing were the best option to save the priceless human lives by making the prevention, control and treatment measures against the global pandemic.

The development efforts in the country have moved in a speedy manner with the government efforts to achieve the national aspirations of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’, the President added.

Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli, NCP Cohair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and former prime minister and leader of Nepali Congress Sher Bahaur Deuba have also expressed best wishes to all Nepali.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Prime Minister Oli Calls For Unity To Defeat Coronavirus
Apr 13, 2020
Chinese Municipality Donates Medical Supplies To Nepal
Apr 13, 2020
Province-2 Tightens Lockdown
Apr 13, 2020
Slowing Death Rates Provide Some Hope
Apr 13, 2020
Boris Johnson: 'It could have gone either way'
Apr 13, 2020

More on News

Prime Minister Oli Calls For Unity To Defeat Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
Chinese Municipality Donates Medical Supplies To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Province-2 Tightens Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
Former King Gyanendra Calls For Unity And Solidarity Among All Nepalese To Fight Against Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
14 Nepali Dead, 665 Infected By COVID-19 Abroad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 58 minutes ago
Three Indian Citizens Infected Covid-19 In Birgunj, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

COVID-19 And Nepalese Migrant Workers at Nepal-India Border By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Apr 13, 2020
Slowing Death Rates Provide Some Hope By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2020
Boris Johnson: 'It could have gone either way' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2020
Nepal’s New Year 2077 Begins Today Under A Nationwide Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2020
Weather Forecast April 13 Across India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2020
Himalaya Airlines Contributes Rs 10 Million To Government COVID–19 Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75