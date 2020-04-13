Province-2 Tightens Lockdown

Province-2 Tightens Lockdown

April 13, 2020, 9:35 a.m.

State-2 government Chief Minister, Lalbabu Raut, has said the lockdown would be further beefed up all across the state after three people coming from India and living in Birgunj tested positive for coronavirus infection.

He said the State-2 leadership of Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force has already started works towards further tightening the lockdown all across the state including at the border areas.

Chief Minister Raut said contact tracing works have also been intensified as these people, Jamatis, had already came from India some days back.

He held discussions on the issue with Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa on Sunday.

