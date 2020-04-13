Weather Forecast April 13 Across India

April 13, 2020, 7:05 a.m.

Local wind and partial western disturbance is affecting the country. There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western region.

Similarly, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions tonight.

However, fresh western disturbance is seen over North Pakistan and adjoining area. A cyclonic circulation is seen over sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

