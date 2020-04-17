Nepal Conducted 24253 COVID-19 Test Till Friday

Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) has informed that COVID-19 sample tests of 24253 people have been conducted across the country in 75 districts till Friday.

A spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Populations, Dr. Bikas Devkota shared the information on Friday that with both real-time polymerase change reaction (PCR) and rapid diagnostic test (RDT), the number of tests for coronavirus has so far reached 24253. He said that there are 16 infected persons in Nepal and today there is no report of infection. In the last 24 hours alone, 4822 people have tested.

The New PCR test center also was established in Patan Hospital. With this, Nepal has now 14 centers to test on the basis of PCR. Dr. Devkota said that it will star PCR testing soon.

He said that the conditions of an infected person are normal, The PCR is conducted from various 13 places while the RDT is conducted across 75 districts.

Till Friday swab of 7688 through was tested through PCR and 16565 through RDT. RDT was adopted for quick identification of the COVID-19 suspects.

.Spokesperson Dr. Devkota said that except Solukhumbu and Dolpa, 75 districts have started Rapid Diagnostic Test.

Spokesperson Dr. Devkota further shared that there were 103 persons were put in isolation at various hospitals. Among them, 5 persons in Kathmandu Valley and 90 outside Kathmandu. So far, 4906 persons are in quarantine. Out of them, 251 are in red zone. Six persons are added in the red zone in the last 24 hours.