Supreme Court Issue Interim Order To Rescue Migrant Workers At Risk

The Supreme Court has issued an interim order in the name of the Government to rescue Nepalis in a vulnerable situation abroad. The single bench of Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla today directed the government to rescue the migrant workers with terms and condition of regulation and control Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) reports.

According to RSS, the apex court has also asked the government to immediately prepare a report on the health status of the migrant Nepali workers in different countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. "No matter where Nepalis are it is the duty of a legitimate government to address their health, security and other needs," reads the order.

The State cannot ignore a situation where the Nepali migrant workers, who have a significant contribution to the country's economy, lie in a very poor, unsafe and unhealthy situation after losing their job. Immediate and effective additional measures are warranted in the case of the citizens in foreign employment in the present situation of a worldwide pandemic.

The order comes in response to a writ petition filed on Wednesday by advocate Som Prasad Luintel, seeking an order to save the Nepali migrant workers from the possible risk of Corona Virus.