Weather Forecast For April 17 Across Nepal

Local wind and Western disturbance has partial effect across Nepal. There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places of the hilly regions and at one or two places of the terai region tonight.
According to skymetweather, western disturbance is over Jammu & Kashmir and its induced cyclonic circulation is over Northwest Rajasthan. A cyclonic circulation is over west Bengal and adjoining parts of Bangladesh.
A trough is extending from North West Uttar Pradesh to cyclonic circulation over West Bengal across East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75