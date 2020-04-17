Weather Forecast For April 17 Across Nepal

April 17, 2020, 7:05 a.m.

Local wind and Western disturbance has partial effect across Nepal. There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places of the hilly regions and at one or two places of the terai region tonight.

According to skymetweather, western disturbance is over Jammu & Kashmir and its induced cyclonic circulation is over Northwest Rajasthan. A cyclonic circulation is over west Bengal and adjoining parts of Bangladesh.

A trough is extending from North West Uttar Pradesh to cyclonic circulation over West Bengal across East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

