Global COVID-19 Recovery Reaches At 563771 With Over 2.2 Million Infection

Global COVID-19 Recovery Reaches At 563771 With Over 2.2 Million Infection

April 18, 2020, 7:50 a.m.

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus has hit almost 154,000 worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, while Reuters news agency reported that the total number of infections in the United States has hit 700,000, up more than 30,000 from the previous day with few states still not reporting. The number of US deaths is hovering around 37,000.

According to the Worldometer, the coronavirus pandemic cases globally now stands at 2,227,622. The good news however is that 563,771 have recovered since the virus hit the world.

The United States of America is currently leading with 685,541 cases, 35,500 deaths and those who have recovered are 58,160.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is now affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Prime Minister Oli Directed The Local Authorities To Ensure Food For Stranded People
Apr 18, 2020
Supreme Court Issued Interim Order To Government To Arrange Transport For Stranded People
Apr 18, 2020
What Influence Does China Have Over The WHO?
Apr 18, 2020
All 12 Jamatis Admitted To COVID-19 Hospital In Biratnagar
Apr 18, 2020
President Trump Accused Of 'Fomenting Rebellion' After 'LIBERATE' Tweets
Apr 18, 2020

More on News

Prime Minister Oli Directed The Local Authorities To Ensure Food For Stranded People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Supreme Court Issued Interim Order To Government To Arrange Transport For Stranded People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
All 12 Jamatis Admitted To COVID-19 Hospital In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
Fourteen Tested Coronavirus Positive In Nepal, Eight Indian Citizen Linked With New Delhi’s Nizamuddin Mosque By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 28 minutes ago
Nepal Conducted 24253 COVID-19 Test Till Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 30 minutes ago
NAC Aircraft With Medical Supplies Arrived From Guangzhou By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 44 minutes ago

The Latest

What Influence Does China Have Over The WHO? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 18, 2020
President Trump Accused Of 'Fomenting Rebellion' After 'LIBERATE' Tweets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 18, 2020
More COVID-19 Data revisions Likely: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 18, 2020
Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country On April 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 18, 2020
China's Wuhan Revises Coronavirus Death Toll Up by 50 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2020
34 Doctors Arrive In Dhangadhi To Prevent Spread Of Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75