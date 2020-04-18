Global COVID-19 Recovery Reaches At 563771 With Over 2.2 Million Infection

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus has hit almost 154,000 worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, while Reuters news agency reported that the total number of infections in the United States has hit 700,000, up more than 30,000 from the previous day with few states still not reporting. The number of US deaths is hovering around 37,000.

According to the Worldometer, the coronavirus pandemic cases globally now stands at 2,227,622. The good news however is that 563,771 have recovered since the virus hit the world.

The United States of America is currently leading with 685,541 cases, 35,500 deaths and those who have recovered are 58,160.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is now affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.