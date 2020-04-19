Covid-19: India Records Over 2,100 New Cases, Death Toll Nears 500

As India completed 25 days of the nationwide lockdown on Saturday, the coronavirus tally in the country stood at 16,365 and the Covid-19 death toll climbed to 488 on Saturday reports India Today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as on 9 pm on Saturday, India reported a total of 2,154 new Covid-19 cases.

Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said positive trend has been noted in 47 districts across 23 states and UTs, and also there are 22 new districts in 12 states that have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days. All these are the 170 hotspot and 207 non-hotspot districts identified by the government.

According to India Today, Health ministry, during the routine media briefing on coronavirus on Saturday, also said that 75.3 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths in India have been recorded in those who are 60 years of age and above.

At the daily media briefing, the health ministry also informed that a total of 4,291 Covid-19 cases or 29.8 per cent of the 14,378 coronavirus infections reported till Saturday morning are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

Meanwhile, as many as 26 serving personnel of the Indian Navy tested positive for Covid-19 within naval premises at Mumbai. Among these are 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai.

On the other hand, national carrier Air India on Friday opened bookings for select domestic flights from May 4 onwards and also for international flights from June 1.

A total of 3,72,123 samples from 3,54,969 individuals have been tested as on April 18, 9 pm, the ICMR said. It also said that on Saturday, a total of 35,494 samples were reported. Meanwhile, the death toll in India has climbed to 488.

The number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra reached 3,648 on Saturday with 328 new patients being detected.

In Delhi, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital climbed to 1,893 on Saturday, with 186 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day.

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, reported a marginal dip in the number of Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with 49 people testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number in the state to 1,372.

Many at INS Angre have tested positive for the coronavirus. The number of infected Navy personnel could go up as many test results are awaited. It works as a base depot for ships and units based in Mumbai.

This is the first time the Indian Navy is fearing coronavirus cases. Most of the cases are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on April 7.