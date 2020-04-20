President Bhandari Issues Ordinance Relating To Political Parties

President Bidya Devi Bhandari Issued Two Ordinances On Monday, on recommendation of the council of ministers.

The president authenticated ordinance relating to political parties (second amendment) and constitutional council (functions, duties, powers and procedures) ordinance (first amendment) 2077, on recommendation of the council of ministers, informed Keshav Prasad Ghimire, assistant spokesperson of the President's office, by issuing a press statement today.

The ordinances were issued in line with Article 114 of the Constitution. The Council of Ministers had sent the ordinances to the president earlier today for authenication.