Human COVID-19 Vaccine Trials To Begin On Thursday – UK Health Secretary

Human COVID-19 Vaccine Trials To Begin On Thursday – UK Health Secretary

April 22, 2020, 7:10 a.m.

Human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by researchers at the University of Oxford, will begin this Thursday, the UK's health secretary, Matt Hancock, has announced.

Speaking during a daily press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, Hancock reiterated the government's support for two vaccination projects in the UK – one developed by researchers at Oxford and another at Imperial College London.

The Oxford team, which Hancock announced was receiving 20 million pounds ($24.5 million) in funding, has benefitted from an acceleration in the process of getting a vaccine to human trials.

"In normal times, reaching this stage would take years," stated Hancock.

The health secretary, who has been at the forefront of the UK's response to the outbreak, also announced further UK government investment in manufacturing capability, "so that if either of these vaccines safely works, then we can make it available for the British people as soon as humanly possible."

Though Hancock warned: "Nothing about this process is certain, vaccine development is a process of trial and error and trial again, that's the nature of how vaccines are developed."

Reuters reported that a million doses of the Oxford University team's COVID-19 vaccine is already being manufactured, despite its effectiveness remaining unknown.

The experimental product named "ChAdOx1 nCoV-19" is a type known as a recombinant viral vector vaccine and is one of at least 70 potential COVID-19 shots under development by biotech and research teams around the world.

At least five of those are in preliminary testing on people.

The Oxford scientists said on 17 April that they were recruiting volunteers for early-stage (Phase 1) human trials of their vaccine, and large-scale production capacity was being put in place "at risk." This means the shots will be produced in large numbers at risk of being useless if trials show they do not work.

"We have started 'at risk' manufacturing of this vaccine, not just on a smallish scale ... but with a network of manufacturers in as many as seven different places around the world," said Adrian Hill, a professor and director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University, Reuters reported.

"The aim is to have at least a million doses by around about September, when we also hope to have efficacy [trial] results."

He said three of the manufacturing partners were in Britain, two in Europe, one in India and one in China.

The scientists said initial manufacturing costs would be "tens of millions" of pounds and acknowledged the investment risk of pressing ahead with production before verification.

Source: Reuters

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Communist Party Under Leninist Thought Has Reached The Highest Seat Of Power: PM Oli
Apr 22, 2020
Nepal Army Signs Agreement To Purchases 342 Tonnes of Medical Goods From China
Apr 22, 2020
NC President Deuba Appeals For Inter-Faith Harmony
Apr 22, 2020
Trump Suspends U.S. Immigration For 60 Days To Protect Jobs Amid COVID-19
Apr 22, 2020
China Approves Clinical Trials For Two Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccines
Apr 22, 2020

More on News

Nepal Communist Party Under Leninist Thought Has Reached The Highest Seat Of Power: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 minutes ago
Nepal Army Signs Agreement To Purchases 342 Tonnes of Medical Goods From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 42 minutes ago
NC President Deuba Appeals For Inter-Faith Harmony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 51 minutes ago
Eleven New Positive Cases Of COVID-19 In Udayapur , Total Reaches 42 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 48 minutes ago
People Left Home Violating The Lockdown In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 10 minutes ago
Coronavirus Confirm Cases Reached 40 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 32 minutes ago

The Latest

Trump Suspends U.S. Immigration For 60 Days To Protect Jobs Amid COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2020
China Approves Clinical Trials For Two Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2020
Pandemic Threatens Food Security In Poor Countries: World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2020
Brief Rain, Thundershowers And Lightening To Occur Hills Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2020
Worst Ahead Of Us: WHO Director-General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020
83 VAW Cases During Lockdown: WOREC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75