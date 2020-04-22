India Gifts 23 tonnes Of Essential Medicines To Nepal To Fight COVID-19

India Gifts 23 tonnes Of Essential Medicines To Nepal To Fight COVID-19

April 22, 2020, 7:08 p.m.

As part of ongoing bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal to fight COVID-19 Pandemic, Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over 23 tonnes of medicines to Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal, Government of Nepal.

DSC_5101.JPG

The consignment, as a gift from the people of India to people of Nepal, includes 8.25 lakhs dosage of essential medicines, including 3.2 lakhs dosage of Paracetamol and 2.5 lakhs dosages of Hydroxychloroquine. This initiative manifests the continuing cooperation of India and Nepal in all situations and circumstances.

“Our leaders have shown a commitment to fight COVID-19 Pandemic and protect our people. The Prime Minister of India held a video conference of SAARC Leaders on 15 March 2020 and offered all possible assistance to India’s neighbors, pledging US$10 million to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. This support is part of India’s support to Nepal,” said Ambassador Kwatra.

“Indian and Nepali health professionals are collaborating their efforts on the ground to contain and stop this Pandemic. India is committed to prepare, act and succeed together in partnership with Nepal and other South Asian partner countries in this hour of challenge,” said ambassador Kwatra.

DSC_5113.JPG

DSC_5069.JPG

