Leaders Of Newly Formed Janta Samajbadi Party At Election Commission

Leaders of the newly formed Janta Samajbadi Party reached at Election Commission to inform about the unification of the party. Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Party Nepal (RJPN) have reached the Election Commission this morning.

They have gone there to inform the Commission about their unification deal, which they signed late on Wednesday night, and initiate the process of registering the unified party. The new party will be named the People’s Socialist Party.

Former Prime Minister and co-chair of the now erstwhile Samajwadi Party Baburam Bhattarai announced unification between the two parties in his twitter.

On Wednesday afternoon, leaders of Samajwadi Party accused the government of ‘kidnapping’ its member, former state minister Minister for Health Dr. Surendra Yadav — in a bid to split the party.

On April 20, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari issued two ordinances President Bidhya Devi Bhandari issued two ordinances to amend the provisions of Constitutional Council (Functions Duties and Powers) Act, and Political Party Act on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.