Thunderstorms With Lightening And Gusty Winds Likely In Many Place Of Nepal

April 23, 2020, 7:23 a.m.

Western Disturbance and local wind has impact across Nepal and another western disturbances is over North Pakistan. There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at many places of the hilly regions and at a few places of the central and western terai regions towards afternoon.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershower activities with isolated heavy spells are expected to occur over Nepal.

During the last 24 hours, there were rainfall across Nepal including 28 mm in Dang,29 mm in Bhairawa, 9.4 mm in Kathmandu,13.9 in Okhaldhunga and 22.1 in Taplejung.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at one or two places of the western hilly region and at a few places of the eastern and central regions tonight.

