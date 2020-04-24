Kathmandu Valley Is Now Corona Free: PM Oli

Kathmandu Valley Is Now Corona Free: PM Oli

April 24, 2020, 11:04 a.m.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said that Kathmandu Valley is, for now, free from coronavirus. In his tweet, Prime Minister Oli said that it is a matter of satisfaction for him to know that 81 years old person discharged from hospital following recovery.PM Oli Tweet

Prime Minister Oli also wishes good health and happiness who discharged from the hospital.

There is growing pressure on the government to expand the testing. Although the government has expended the testing, experts say that it is inadequate.

PM Oli Withdraw Two Controversial Ordinances
Apr 24, 2020
India Coronavirus Cases Cross 23,000 ; More Than 718 Dead
Apr 24, 2020
Bhutan's Sixth Covid-19 Case, A Returnee From The Middle East
Apr 24, 2020
SAARC Health Ministers Agree To Work Together To Fight COVID-19
Apr 24, 2020
Nepal's To Extend The Lockdown After April 27: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada
Apr 24, 2020

