Kathmandu Valley Is Now Corona Free: PM Oli

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said that Kathmandu Valley is, for now, free from coronavirus. In his tweet, Prime Minister Oli said that it is a matter of satisfaction for him to know that 81 years old person discharged from hospital following recovery.PM Oli Tweet

Prime Minister Oli also wishes good health and happiness who discharged from the hospital.

There is growing pressure on the government to expand the testing. Although the government has expended the testing, experts say that it is inadequate.