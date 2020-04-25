Nepal Conducts Nearly 50,000 COVID-19 Tests, One Person Discharged From Bharatpur

April 25, 2020, 7:06 p.m.

Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 12 persons infected by coronavirus have already discharged from the hospital following treatment. Till Saturday, there were 49 infected cases discovered in Nepal.

The latest to recover from the virus is 27 years old male from Bharatpur Hospital. He returned home after the recovery. On Friday, 19 years old girl discharged from Dhaulagri Hospital following treatment.

On Friday, 62 years old male from Jhapa tested positive. His son reportedly returned from Dubai on First week of March. According to Dr. Devkota, currently highest number of corona patients is undergoing treatment in Biratnagar. There are 30 COVID-19 patents followed by Birgunj 5 and one each in Bharatpur and Dhangadhi.

Nepal has tested close to 50 thousand now. Spokesperson Dr. Devkota said 49336 tests have conducted till Saturday through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT.

Dr. Devkota said that 9,666 laboratory tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction method have been carried out. He added that 39,670 persons tested through Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT). RDT tests are carried out to detect the presence of antibodies in the blood sample. During the last 24 hours, 1946 tests were conducted.

According to Dr. Devkota, there are 14731 persons are under quarantine with highest number in Province 5 and lowest number in Bagmati Province with 131. There are 87 persons in isolation with 3 in Kathmandu Valley.

