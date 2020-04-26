2 More Infected With Coronavirus In Parsa with Total Tall 51 In Nepal

Two more persons infected coronavirus in Birgunj reaching total tall 51.
According Ministry of Health and Population, both the patients from Birgunj of Parsa District and both are fifty years old male. They were in isolation ward.
