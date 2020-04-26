4 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Birgunj Hospital After Recovery

Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) said that four persons infected with coronavirus dispatched from the hospital following recovery.
In his daily press briefing, spokesperson of the ministry Dr. Bikas Devkota reported that one 19 years old boy and other 3 patients from Birgunj. Following this, 16 COVID-19 patients recovered in Nepal.
