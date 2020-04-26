Ambassador Of Nepal To China Mahendra Bahadur Pandey Take Oath Of Office

Ambassador Of Nepal To China Mahendra Bahadur Pandey Take Oath Of Office

April 26, 2020, 7:17 p.m.

Newly appointed Ambassador of Nepal to People’s Republic of China Mahendra Bahadur Pandey has taken oath of office and secrecy, today.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath to Pandey amid a ceremony at Office of the President in attendance of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

Former foreign Minister Pandey was also elected to House of Representatives from Nuwakot district eight years ago.

oath of office.jpg

