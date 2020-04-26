Nepal Imported Medical Equipment Via Tatopani Border

The Tatopani border point is being operated daily since it resumption on April 8. The medical equipments and safety materials are being imported regularly.

Tatopani customs office informed that the medical equipments and health-related materials provided in grant by China's Tibet government and those bought by the private sectors are brought via the border point. Chief of customs office, Lal Bahadur Khatri, said Nepal has so far imported two PCR machines, 20,000 sets of testing kits, and 72,000 pieces of face masks. Similarly, 12,000 pieces of disposable masks, 26,723 litres of sanitizers, 3,009 sets of gloves, and 12,260 sets of PPEs were brought.

The Tibet government of China provided the health related materials worth Rs 83 million to Nepal in grant.

On March 25, the meeting of the Council of Ministers had decided to resume the Tatopani border point to bring the essential materials.