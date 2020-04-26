WHO Removes Nepal From the List Of High-Risk Country Of COVID-19

WHO Removes Nepal From the List Of High-Risk Country Of COVID-19

April 26, 2020, 7:29 a.m.

World Health Organization (WHO) removes Nepal from the list of high risk country of COVID-19 According to associate spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Samir Kumar Adhikari informed that Nepal is now in the list of risk country.

He said that this is the results of Nepal’s current efforts taken to contain the coronavirus. Situated between India and China, WHO placed Nepal in high risk country. Till now, Nepal has total 49 infection cases with 12 infected return following recoveries.

