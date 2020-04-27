Weather Forecast For April 27 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 27 Across Nepal

April 27, 2020, 7:34 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. There will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. There will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail.

Western disturbance, local wind, low pressure near eastern region and moisture coming from Arab Sagar and Bay of Bengal is disturbing the weather in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

