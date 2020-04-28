FAO Urges People Not To Hoard Stockpile Foods

FAO Urges People Not To Hoard Stockpile Foods

April 28, 2020, 7:15 p.m.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) issues key messages on food security and food safety for residents, policymakers and local authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

General public:

There is no need to hoard or excessively stockpile foods at home. COVID-19 has not directly affected food production.

Shop sensibly – buying too many fresh foods at one time will mean you cannot eat them all before they spoil. That wastes food – and it wastes your money.

There is no evidence that food transmits the coronavirus, so do not deny nutrition to yourself or your families. Help yourself to fresh or well-packaged processed foods. Maintain a healthy diet for you and your family. In stressful times this is important to keep you healthy.

Wash hands before and after handling produce at home, wash the produce before cooking and follow good household cleaning and cooking practices.

Keep in mind that the people who produce your food, like smallholder farmers and fishers, and those that bring it to market, truck drivers, warehouse workers, and the staff at markets and supermarkets are our food heroes during this pandemic. Keep a warm place in your heart for them.

Buy food from small businesses and shops to support their livelihoods in these difficult times.

If you have a chance to share your food or support the food banks, community groups or charities that provide free food to venerable groups of people, please do so. We are in this together and so generous and caring for one another is important during this time of crisis.

Policymakers:

While COVID-19 requires an immediate policy response to public health, access to nutritious and affordable food for all people must be part of that response.

Policymakers, government departments and the private sector must work together to ensure that the value chains that deliver our food are coordinated and functioning properly.

Up to date market information on prices, production, consumption and stocks should be transparent and available to all. This will reduce uncertainty and reassure shoppers and suppliers.

It is important to keep domestic and international supply lines open and to not restrict trade or impose rules that would hinder the mobility of those commodities, domestically or internationally. Any disruptions to food supply chains by poor policy management will intensify human suffering.

Local Authority

Local authorities should ensure the following human and food safety measures:

The physical distancing between vendors

Sufficient space for customers to circulate; defined entry and exit points

The separation between plant foods (fruits, vegetables), animal foods (meat, fish) and dry foods (rice, pulses)

Supply of clean water and ice as well as sanitation facilities

Cleaning of retail and storage areas, cold boxes and transport (trucks, vans) that bring in the food

Vendors, handlers, drivers and all involved in the retail of food are aware of handwashing and have sanitizers and masks

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coca-Cola Pledges Rs. 80 Million Suport To Nepal
Apr 28, 2020
China Accuses US 'Telling Barefaced Lies' On Coronavirus
Apr 28, 2020
Qatar’s Amir Directs To Send Urgent Medical Aid To Nepal, Rwanda And Tunisia
Apr 28, 2020
Nepal Conducts 54826 Coronavirus Test Till Tuesday
Apr 28, 2020
Number Of Coronavirus Infection Climbs To 54 In Nepal
Apr 28, 2020

More on News

Qatar’s Amir Directs To Send Urgent Medical Aid To Nepal, Rwanda And Tunisia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Nepal Conducts 54826 Coronavirus Test Till Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Number Of Coronavirus Infection Climbs To 54 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
SC Resumes Registration And Hearing On Writ Petitions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
European Union Offers NPR 9.8 Billion (Euro75 million) Aid Package To Nepal To Tackle Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 43 minutes ago
Himalaya Airlines Brings Medical Supplies For COVID-19 From Guangzhou, China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 48 minutes ago

The Latest

Coca-Cola Pledges Rs. 80 Million Suport To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
China Accuses US 'Telling Barefaced Lies' On Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Nepal Army To Receive Medicines Purchased From China For COVID-19 By First Week Of May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Coronavirus Vaccine Close To Final Stage: Some Likely To Be Use By September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Adi Shankaracharya Jayanthi (Adi Shankara’s Birthday) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Some 884,000 Recovered From Coronavirus Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75