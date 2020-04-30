Gusty Wind and Hail Likely In Some Places of Nepal

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning and gusty wind and hail is possible at a few places in the country.

Weather analysis

Western Disturbances over North Afghanistan and adjoining area.

Cyclonic circulation is over sub-Himalayan and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells over some parts of Nepal.

During the next 24 hours, rain and thundershower at many places with few heavy spells are expected to continue over some parts of Nepal. Light to moderate rains with one or two intense spells over eastern parts of Nepal.