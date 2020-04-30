Hundreds Of Undocumented Nepalese Migrant workers Applied To Return Home Under An Amnesty Announced By Kuwait

April 30, 2020, 12:13 p.m.

As today is the last day for amnesty to undocumented workers offered by the Kuwait government to register for their return, hundreds of Nepalis also went to register their names. Nepalese Embassy in Kuwait is facilitating the return of Nepalese undocumented worker from Kuwait.

According to an estimate, there are between 5,000 and 7,000 undocumented workers who would potentially benefit from Kuwait’s free of charge tickets, along with a free health checkup at the airport reports Kuwait Times.

The Kuwaiti government granted an amnesty to undocumented ex-pats from April 1-30. On the last day of a general amnesty granted to all undocumented expatriates in Kuwait witnessed long queues of people at the processing center in Farwaniya wanting to leave Kuwait without paying fines and a chance to return.

Hundreds of Nepali also applied under amnesty offered by the Kuwait government. Nepalis in Kuwait are suggesting the Government of Nepal accept the amnesty generously offered by the Kuwaiti Government without further delay and assist its citizens’ repatriation.

To make it more orderly, the interior ministry organized applicants by nationality, starting with Filipinos (April 1-5), Egyptians (April 6-10), Bangladeshis (April 11-15), Indians (April 16-20) and Sri Lankans (April 21-25). The last five days (April 26-30) are for applicants of all nationalities.

The long queue of applicants at both the female and male processing centers in Farwaniya affected the movement of vehicles nearby. They came with their luggage, as approved amnesty applicants will be sent to holding areas until airlines are ready to fly them home. Their airfare will be covered by the Kuwaiti government.

Residency violators from all nationalities are also received in two different locations in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh as follows: Female violators are received at Roufayda Al-Aslameya School – Block 4 – Street 200, while male violators are received at Naeem bin Masod School – Block 4 – Street 250 reports Kuwait Times.

