Nepal Confirms Two New COVID-19 Cases

May 1, 2020, 7:45 p.m.

One person each in Nepalgunj and Rupandehi tested positive for COVID-19 today. Rupandehi's COVID-19 Patient Had Returned From Delhi On April 17

The 25-year old COVID-19 patient of Rupandehi had entered Nepal on April 17 from New Delhi, India.

He has been admitted to Butwal-based Corona Special hospital.

Two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in State 5 on Friday. The State had not observed COVID-19 cases until now.

Dr. Rajendra Khanal of the hospital said that the hospital had been receiving information about the patient's health condition.

He had tested positive for the virus in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test done at Bhairahawa-based Provincial Laboratory.

According to Uma Shankhar Chaudhary, chief of health department of Ministry of Social Development of State 5, the patient, who was working as a labourer in New Delhi was kept in Janata Secondary School's quarantine at Majgawa as soon as he returned from India.

The PCR test was done while he was in quarantine. Also, eight members of the patient's family have tested negative for the virus.

The contact tracing is underway, said Kedar Shah, vector controller of the Health Office. State 5 has three COVID-19 laboratories and around 12,000 have been staying in quarantine in the state.

