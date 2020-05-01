PM Oli Thanked Israel For Taking Care Nepali Citizens

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and President of Israel Reuven Rivlin exchanged views on the measures taken by their respective Governments to fight against COVID-19. The Prime Minister of Nepal admired the steps taken by Israel to contain the pandemic. President Rivlin commended the efforts of the Government of Nepal to effectively contain the spread of the virus in Nepal.

Prime Minister Oli held a telephone conversation with the President Israel Reuven Rivlin on Thursday.

The Prime Minister expressed sincere thanks to the Government of Israel for the welfare and protection provided to the Nepali nationals in Israel and expressed confidence that they will continue to receive such support and care. He also informed that the Government of Nepal is taking care of all foreign nationals living in Nepal at this difficult hour. President Rivlin assured that Nepali nationals in Israel will receive protection and care as their own people.

The two leaders also talked about working together during the post-COVID economic recovery phase. Prime Minister Oli underlined the advanced Israeli technology, including the innovative technique of agriculture, from which Nepal can benefit in augmenting agriculture productivity, among others.

The conversation also covered the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Israel this year. The two leaders reiterated their commitments to further strengthening the relations through mutually beneficial economic engagements and exchanging of high-level visits to add substance to the occasion.