PM Oli Thanked Israel For Taking Care Nepali Citizens

PM Oli Thanked Israel For Taking Care Nepali Citizens

May 1, 2020, 10:24 a.m.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and President of Israel Reuven Rivlin exchanged views on the measures taken by their respective Governments to fight against COVID-19. The Prime Minister of Nepal admired the steps taken by Israel to contain the pandemic. President Rivlin commended the efforts of the Government of Nepal to effectively contain the spread of the virus in Nepal.

Prime Minister Oli held a telephone conversation with the President Israel Reuven Rivlin on Thursday.

PM Oli and President of Israel Reuven Rivlin.jpg

The Prime Minister expressed sincere thanks to the Government of Israel for the welfare and protection provided to the Nepali nationals in Israel and expressed confidence that they will continue to receive such support and care. He also informed that the Government of Nepal is taking care of all foreign nationals living in Nepal at this difficult hour. President Rivlin assured that Nepali nationals in Israel will receive protection and care as their own people.

The two leaders also talked about working together during the post-COVID economic recovery phase. Prime Minister Oli underlined the advanced Israeli technology, including the innovative technique of agriculture, from which Nepal can benefit in augmenting agriculture productivity, among others.

The conversation also covered the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Israel this year. The two leaders reiterated their commitments to further strengthening the relations through mutually beneficial economic engagements and exchanging of high-level visits to add substance to the occasion.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Himalayan Airlines Operates Second Cargo Flight For COVID-19 Medical Supplies
May 01, 2020
Nearly Half Of Global Workforce At Risk Of Losing Livelihoods: ILO
May 01, 2020
KOICA Provides Nepal’s Hospitals Medical Items And Relief Fund For COVID-19 Response
May 01, 2020
PM Oli Calls For Unity And Consolidation
May 01, 2020
Melamchi Project: Work In Progress
May 01, 2020

More on News

KOICA Provides Nepal’s Hospitals Medical Items And Relief Fund For COVID-19 Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
PM Oli Calls For Unity And Consolidation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
India On Path To Win Covid War: Union Health Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
China Kicks Off 2020 Height Survey Of Mount Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 35 minutes ago
Fire In Bhutanese Refugee Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 12 minutes ago
AIN And NFN Request Government For Policy Framework Allowing Cash Transfer For COVID-19 Affected Vulnerable Population By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 36 minutes ago

The Latest

Himalayan Airlines Operates Second Cargo Flight For COVID-19 Medical Supplies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2020
Nearly Half Of Global Workforce At Risk Of Losing Livelihoods: ILO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2020
Melamchi Project: Work In Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2020
Russia's Prime Minister Has Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 3.2 Million And More Than One Million Recover: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2020
Armed Protesters Enter Michigan Statehouse By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75