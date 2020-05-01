WHO Country Office Nepal Express Concern Over Unauthorized Use Of The WHO Logo

WHO Country Office Nepal Express Concern Over Unauthorized Use Of The WHO Logo

May 1, 2020, 6:24 p.m.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Country Office for Nepal, has been receiving information about unauthorized use of the WHO logo in some instances in the country.

“We wish to draw attention to the fact that the emblem/logo/symbol of the WHO is part of the Organization's intellectual property, and its use implies endorsement by the WHO; and the logo may only be used with the express written permission of the WHO,” said a press release.

WHO Nepal.jpg

Guidance on the procedure to obtain permission to use the WHO logo is available on the WHO's website. The use of the WHO logo is restricted to government agencies and institutions that have an official collaborating status with the WHO and only in conjunction with the work that they are undertaking with the WHO.

“We request all to follow the said guidelines and share this information with partners,” said a press release.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On Chairman Dahal
May 01, 2020
Nepal Confirms Two New COVID-19 Cases
May 01, 2020
India Extends Nationwide Lockdown By Another 14 Days
May 01, 2020
UNHCHR Hopes Nepal’s Supreme Court’s Decision Revitalize Nepal’s Transitional justice Process
May 01, 2020
Himalayan Airlines Operates Second Cargo Flight For COVID-19 Medical Supplies
May 01, 2020

More on News

Chinese Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On Chairman Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms Two New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
India Extends Nationwide Lockdown By Another 14 Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
UNHCHR Hopes Nepal’s Supreme Court’s Decision Revitalize Nepal’s Transitional justice Process By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
KOICA Provides Nepal’s Hospitals Medical Items And Relief Fund For COVID-19 Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 44 minutes ago
PM Oli Thanked Israel For Taking Care Nepali Citizens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 27 minutes ago

The Latest

Himalayan Airlines Operates Second Cargo Flight For COVID-19 Medical Supplies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2020
Nearly Half Of Global Workforce At Risk Of Losing Livelihoods: ILO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2020
PM Oli Calls For Unity And Consolidation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2020
Melamchi Project: Work In Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2020
Russia's Prime Minister Has Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2020
India On Path To Win Covid War: Union Health Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75