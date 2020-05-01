WHO Country Office Nepal Express Concern Over Unauthorized Use Of The WHO Logo

The World Health Organization (WHO), Country Office for Nepal, has been receiving information about unauthorized use of the WHO logo in some instances in the country.

“We wish to draw attention to the fact that the emblem/logo/symbol of the WHO is part of the Organization's intellectual property, and its use implies endorsement by the WHO; and the logo may only be used with the express written permission of the WHO,” said a press release.

Guidance on the procedure to obtain permission to use the WHO logo is available on the WHO's website. The use of the WHO logo is restricted to government agencies and institutions that have an official collaborating status with the WHO and only in conjunction with the work that they are undertaking with the WHO.

“We request all to follow the said guidelines and share this information with partners,” said a press release.