309 Stranded Tourists Left Kathmandu In A Qatar Airlines Charter Flight

Chartered by French Embassy in Nepal, Qatar Airways aircraft left for Paris from Kathmandu carrying 309 tourists of 54 countries. Officials in TIA said that the tourists were stranded here due the government-imposed lockdown and global travel restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infection.

According to Nepal Tourism Board, those passengers in the plan include the nationals of various European countries, Israel, USA, Canada and South Africa.

As government decided to continue to ban the operation of national and international flights till May 15, there are numbers of tourists stranded in the country. Nepal Airlines, Qatar, Sri Lanka and some European Airlines have already operated charter flights.

Photo: Deshsanchar