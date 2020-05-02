Australian Embassy Signs MoU With Nepal Airlines For A Commercial Flight To Sydney On May 6

The Australian Embassy has signed an MOU with #Nepal Airlines for a commercial flight to Sydney on 6 May to get Australians home. We have also commenced discussions on a second (and final) flight on 15 May. “We encourage registered Australians to take this opportunity to leave,” said Embassy.

According to a press release issued by Australian Embassy, only those registered with the embassy will be accepted on these flights. If you wish to register, please email the embassy at austembassy.kathmandu@dfat.gov.au