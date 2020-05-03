SEE And Other Examinations Uncertain

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokharel said the government would conduct delayed examinations of Grade 10, 11 and 12 only after evaluating the condition of the country reports The Rising Nepal.

Minister Pokharel said the government has started holding discussions with concerned authorities after it received a report from the National Examinations Board (NEB) about the possibilities of conducting the examinations.

NEB said it could conduct examinations three weeks after the lockdown was lifted.

Minister Pokharel told The Rising Nepal, “I have asked joint secretaries of the Ministry to give suggestions regarding the report submitted by the NEB. So, only after discussions within the Ministry, it will propose to the Cabinet and High-Level Committee prior to declaring the date of the examinations.”

He further said the Ministry would not conduct the examination before the Ministry for Health permitted to do so.

A team of NEB led by chairperson, Chandra Mani Poudel, submitted the report to the Ministry on Thursday regarding the possibilities of examinations. The NEB said it could conduct examinations three weeks after the lockdown came to an end and it could publish results in 45 days from the date of examinations conducted. In such a situation, students’ academic year will not be lost if the examinations are held even after a month.

Chairperson Poudel said the NEB was planning to conduct the examinations safely in nearby centers from the schools of the examinees. For the purpose, the NEB has been collecting information about possible centers to make sub-centers for the convenience of the examinees, he added.