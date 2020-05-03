Two Mosques Sealed And Entire Ward Is Lockdown Following Outbreak Of Coronavirus In Nepalgunj

May 3, 2020, 5:48 p.m.

Health officials conducted COVID-19 test of 90 persons who came to contact with 60 years old preacher of a local Mosque in Nepalgunj. According to local health authority, nine persons tested positive out of 30 test carried out following the traces.

The result of swab test of 60 persons is still running in the lab. Health officials said that the results may further go up after all the test results come out. Local police official said that 60 years old preacher returned from New Delhi three weeks ago.

Since his returned from India, he has been regularly taking class in the locality. Police has already sealed the Julhanpurwa where the preacher lived. Two of the mosques of the area also sealed.

He also taught in a mosque in Fulbari as well. Police area tracing the people and mosque the person has made contact.

All the infected persons are now brought to isolation ward of Nepalgunj Medical College Khajura. Health officials are transferring other nine also in the same hospital for treatment.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Conducts 63101 Coronavirus Test Till Sunday
May 03, 2020
North Korea Fires Gunshots, South Korea Says Likely Unintentional
May 03, 2020
Save The Children Nepal Handed Over PPE And Other Essential Health Materials
May 03, 2020
10 New Coronavirus Cases Added In Nepal
May 03, 2020
NCP FEUD The Beginning Of The End
May 03, 2020

