COAS General Thapa Confers Rank Of Insignia Lieutenant General To Newly Promoted General Officers

May 4, 2020, 7:09 a.m.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa conferred the rank insignia to newly promoted General Officers amid a special ceremony organized at Army Headquarters, Bhadrakal.

During the ceremony, COAS General Thapa conferred the rank insignia of Lieutenant General to Major General Prabhu Ram Sharma, who was promoted to the ranks of Lieutenant General through a Council of Ministers decision on April 26, 2020. Lieutenant General Sharma has been assigned the responsibility of Chief of Staff (COS) of Nepali Army.

Similarly, COAS Gen Thapa also pinned in the rank insignia of Major General to Brigadier General Anand Kumar Adhikari and Brigadier General Sanjay Thapa during the same occasion. Brigadier General Adhikari and Brigadier General Thapa were promoted to the ranks of major General in line to the Council of Ministers decision on April 26, 2020.

After the promotion, Maj Gen Adhikari has been assigned the responsibility of General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Valley Division Headquarters and Maj General Thapa has been entrusted with the responsibility of GOC of Mid-Western Division Headquarters.

