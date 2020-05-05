Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 82 Following Seven More New Cases Reported In Nepalgunj

Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 82 Following Seven More New Cases Reported In Nepalgunj

May 5, 2020, 9:18 a.m.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) announces that seven new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nepalgunj. With this new announcement, the tally reaches to 82.

Two day ago15 cases confirmed. There are now 23 cases in Nepalgunj. Bheri Hospital Laboratory confirmed these additional seven cases.

Among the new cases three are male of 22, 30, and 40 years of age and four are female with 9, 32, 34, and 55 years of age.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Police Open Blank Fire To Disperse Crowd At Border
May 05, 2020
India Readies To Repatriate Up To A Million Stranded Nationals
May 05, 2020
Russia Reports Record 10,000 New Cases
May 05, 2020
The 2020 Pulitzer Prize Winners Announced
May 05, 2020
NAM Must Remain United And Support Multilateralism And Global Cooperation To Defeat COVID-19: PM Oli
May 05, 2020

More on News

Police Open Blank Fire To Disperse Crowd At Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
The 2020 Pulitzer Prize Winners Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
NAM Must Remain United And Support Multilateralism And Global Cooperation To Defeat COVID-19: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 24 minutes ago
Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan Sealed From Outside Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 29 minutes ago
COVID-19: 328 Persons Are In Red Zone In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 36 minutes ago
Nepalnews Shutdown Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 22 minutes ago

The Latest

India Readies To Repatriate Up To A Million Stranded Nationals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
Nepal’s Political Discourse By Binoj Basnyat May 05, 2020
Russia Reports Record 10,000 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
India Sends 3 Ships To Evacuate Indians From UAE And Maldives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
EU Raises $8 Billion For Coronavirus Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
WHO Expert Questions The Supply And Accessibility Of Antiviral Drugs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75