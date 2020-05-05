Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 82 Following Seven More New Cases Reported In Nepalgunj

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) announces that seven new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nepalgunj. With this new announcement, the tally reaches to 82.

Two day ago15 cases confirmed. There are now 23 cases in Nepalgunj. Bheri Hospital Laboratory confirmed these additional seven cases.

Among the new cases three are male of 22, 30, and 40 years of age and four are female with 9, 32, 34, and 55 years of age.