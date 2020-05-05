Rain In Western Region And Generally Cloudy Central And Eastern

Rain In Western Region And Generally Cloudy Central And Eastern

May 5, 2020, 7:07 a.m.

Western disturbance and local wind is over Nepal. There will be mostly cloudy in the western region and generally cloudy in the rest of the country. There will be brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at many places of the western region and at some places of the eastern and central regions.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Police Open Blank Fire To Disperse Crowd At Border
May 05, 2020
India Readies To Repatriate Up To A Million Stranded Nationals
May 05, 2020
Russia Reports Record 10,000 New Cases
May 05, 2020
The 2020 Pulitzer Prize Winners Announced
May 05, 2020
NAM Must Remain United And Support Multilateralism And Global Cooperation To Defeat COVID-19: PM Oli
May 05, 2020

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy And Brief Rains Possible In Many Places Of Central And Eastern Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Weather Systems Across Nepal: Generally Cloudy, Gusty Winds And Hails By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Generally Cloudy With Brief Rain And Thundershowers In Some Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For May 1 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Gusty Wind and Hail Likely In Some Places of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Police Open Blank Fire To Disperse Crowd At Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
India Readies To Repatriate Up To A Million Stranded Nationals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
Nepal’s Political Discourse By Binoj Basnyat May 05, 2020
Russia Reports Record 10,000 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
The 2020 Pulitzer Prize Winners Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020
NAM Must Remain United And Support Multilateralism And Global Cooperation To Defeat COVID-19: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75