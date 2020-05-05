Rain In Western Region And Generally Cloudy Central And Eastern

Western disturbance and local wind is over Nepal. There will be mostly cloudy in the western region and generally cloudy in the rest of the country. There will be brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at many places of the western region and at some places of the eastern and central regions.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region.