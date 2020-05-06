MoEST Directs Schools Not To Enroll Students

Ministry of Education Science and Technology (MOEST) asked schools not to collect fee from students and guardians under any heading during this lockdown.

The Ministry also instructed the schools not to take online admission after receiving complaints that some private schools were enrolling students online without taking permission and were even charging fees for the month of April reports The Rising Nepal.

Asked about the instruction of the government, Tika Puri, chairman, Private and Boarding School Association of Nepal (PABSON), said the private schools were not talking about enrollment and charging fees understanding the difficult period of the country and noted no such instruction was required.

Likewise, no private school is asking the guardians to pay fee for online classes or the regular tuition fee, Puri added. The government has instructed community and private schools across the country not to enroll students and not to charge any fee to the students during the lockdown.

The Ministry for Education Science and Technology (MOEST) had called schools across the country to enroll students through phone call and online from coming