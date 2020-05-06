MoHP And WHO Send Health Experts In Nepalgunj Following Spread Of COVID-19

May 6, 2020, 12:38 p.m.

Following 23 confirmation positive cases of COVID-19, health workers from World Health Organization (WHO), Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) and State 5 Ministry of Social Development have been deployed in Nepalgunj to expedite the work of contact tracing.

Health officials said that Tribhuwan Chowk, Ranitalau, Nagar Bhawan areas were in high risk of COVID-19 and contact tracing were to be prioritized in those areas.

Nareshman Shrestha, focal person of District Public Health Office, Banke said that the team was involved in contact tracing of people who had come in direct contact with the COVID-19 patients.

As the area is densely populated, contact tracing has become a battle uphill for health workers.

"We've been working in coordination with the WHO," said Shrestha. "After the contact tracing completes, we will be sending the swab samples of COVID-19 suspects to Bheri Hospital for the PCR test."

Likewise, Dr. Yadhuchandra Ghimire, Director of Department of Health Services, said that the workers deployed by MoHP had received information about the medicines and health equipments used in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City had issued curfew from 11 AM today to make the contact tracing and swab sample collection more rapid and effective.

Kumar Bahadur Khadka, Chief District Officer (CDO) said that everyone except health and security workers was prohibited to step out of their houses.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

