Birgunj Sealed After Confirmation Of 17 COVID-19

Assistant chief district officer of Parsa Lalit Kumar Basnet said a high-level had decided to increase the pace of contact tracing and to completely seal the certain part of Metropolitan.

The meeting of the security committee held on Wednesday on chairmanship of Bishnu Kumar Karki, Chief District Officer of the district had decided to seal BMC-1, 2 and 3.The decision came after confirmation of COVID-19 infection in 17 members of the same family.

Those areas include Rajat Chowk, Jayanti Chowk, Idgaha Chowk, Chapkaiya Bit Chowk, Malpot Chowk on east, Chapkaiya Bazaar Chowk, Sarsiya Pul Chowk, Sarsiya Bhansar Chowk on west, MBS school area, Pani Tanki Chowk, Yukti Rehabilitation center on north a nd BMC-1,2 and 3 adjacent to the Indian border on south.

The Rising Nepal reports that a curfew has been implemented from 5AM till 7:30 PM in the evening in the main road from Birgunj Powerhouse Chowk to Rajatjayanti Chowk.