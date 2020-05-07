India Faces The Worst Wave Of Coronavirus Wth1700 Deaths

India is facing the worst wave of coronavirus outbreak as cases spiked sharply over the past few weeks reports India Today.

Positive Covid-19 cases in the country crossed 50,000-mark after the Union Health Ministry updated fresh data on its website on Thursday; the death toll has also crossed 1,700.

According to India Today India, one of the four worst-affected countries in Asia, is worried about the exponential rise of cases in urban areas and a high fatality rate in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal.

The fact that it is spreading quickly among frontline workers including cops has also become a matter of concern. Fearing further spike in cases, state authorities are swiftly taking precautionary measures ahead of the arrival of migrants and non-residents next week.

Globally, the situation remains grim as the US remains the worst affected country with over 70,000 deaths. In a first, the country also recorded the death of a detained immigrant who had tested positive for the virus.

At least 24 special trains will ferry 28,500 migrant workers to Bihar on Thursday. The trains are expected to conclude their journey at 17 different railway stations in Bihar.

It is worth mentioning that this is the maximum number of migrant workers arriving in Bihar in a single day since the MHA allowed stranded migrants to go back to their home state in special trains. Read full story

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore for the family of the Delhi police constable who died of Covid-19, reported news agency PTI.

A total of 56 positive cases and two deaths have been recorded in Andra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state stands at 1,833. Meanwhile, 51 people were discharged in the past 24 hours after recovery, according to state Covid-19 nodal officer reports India Today.