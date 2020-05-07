Weather Forecast For May 7 Across Nepal

May 7, 2020, 6:56 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in the western region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to occur at some places of the western region and at one or two places of the eastern and central regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western region.

A western disturbance local wind and persisting low-pressure area in India near the eastern part of Nepal has an effect over Nepal. Along with this, wind with moisture is entering Nepal from the Bay of Bengal.

Photo credit: Skymetweather

