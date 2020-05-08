Budget Session From Today

Budget Session From Today

May 8, 2020, 7:09 a.m.

The budget session of the Federal Parliament is beginning from Friday. As summoned by President Bidya Devi Bhandari, meetings of both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly will begin at 4 pm today.

The Parliament Secretariat has completed all preparations for the budget session that is beginning amid the fear of COVID-19 pandemic.

On the eve of the budget session of the Federal Parliament, throat swab samples of 441 lawmakers, employees and security personnel deployed at the parliament were collected to ensure safety from COVID-19. Swab samples of 179 lawmakers of House of Representatives, 33 lawmakers of the National Assembly and 229 of employees and security personnel were collected today.

All the samples will be tested at the Shukraraj Tropical Hospital in Teku Kathmandu. Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota and NA Chair Ganesh Prasad Timalsina inspected the halls of the bicameral parliament after a medical team disinfected them on Thursday.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

