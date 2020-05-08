Eight COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Koshi Hospital

Eight COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Koshi Hospital

May 8, 2020, 2:30 p.m.

Eight COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar, after recovering from the virus.

Three COVID-19 patients of Bhulke Masjid and five patients of Udayapur Triyuga-3, Bhulke were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus in three PCR tests.

