Eight COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Koshi Hospital

Eight COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar, after recovering from the virus.
Three COVID-19 patients of Bhulke Masjid and five patients of Udayapur Triyuga-3, Bhulke were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus in three PCR tests.
