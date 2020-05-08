Nepal’s Case Of Coronavirus Tally Reaches 101

Nepal’s Case Of Coronavirus Tally Reaches 101

May 8, 2020, 6:51 a.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) confirmed two new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. With the two new additions, Nepal’s case tally has crossed 100, and stands at 101.

A teenager, 16, and a youth, 22, from Kapilvastu-8 tested positive for coronavirus transmission, the Health Ministry confirmed. Both of them returned a week ago from Mumbai in hiding. The two boys age between 16 and 22 are the resident of Mayadevi, Chief District Officer Dhirgha Narayan Poudel said that the police has already started investigation on two boys.

CDO Poudel informed Deshsanchar that they are currently leaving in Quarantine in Chhtrapati School and will be taken to isolation ward. He said that police will trace their travel detail and contact detail.

Their samples were tested at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu.

