China To Repatriate Its Citizens From Nepal: Chinese Embassy Spokesperson

Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in Nepal said that due to limited flight capacity, many Chinese citizens are still stranded in Nepal.

“Due to the large number of the Chinese citizens stranded in Nepal, the Chinese side has coordinated and arranged temporary flights to take about 340 persons with difficulties back to China,” said embassy spokesperson.

“Especially when the Nepali side announced to suspend regular international flights until May 31st, these Chinese citizens expressed their appeals for returning home through various channels. We will maintain communication with the Nepali side.”

“We requested the Nepali side to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizens,” said spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy.

Replying to a question about the detention of the Chinese citizens in Nepal after they staged protest yesterday on May 8, flouting lockdown measures, spokesperson said, "the Chinese side has always demanded that the Chinese citizens in Nepal should strictly abide by the laws and regulations of Nepal, express reasonable demands rationally and in accordance with the laws," said spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Nepal.

At this difficult time for the pandemic, we believe that China and Nepal can understand each other and jointly handle various incidents caused by the lockdown measures, the spokesperson added in the written response provided to the media on Saturday.

Chinese embassy in Nepal has also instructed Chinese nationals in Nepal to strictly abide by the laws and regulations and the lockdown measures adopted in Nepal reports The Rising Nepal.

The spokesperson also said, "In consultation and cooperation with the Chinese Embassy in Nepal and the Nepali police, the incident has been properly dealt with".

The spokesperson added that the embassy had been reminding Chinese nationals to cooperate with the measures, avoid unnecessary going out and wait patiently for the lift on flight suspension.

Nearly four dozen Chinese nationals, especially tourists, had staged a protest in front of Singha Durbar, the central secretariat of the government, demanding special arrangement for them to return to their home as they were stranded due to lockdown in Nepal. The police had arrested them as they demonstrated in the prohibited area.

