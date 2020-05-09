IMF Approves Over Rs. 25 Billion (US$ 214 Million) To Nepal To Address The COVID-19

The IMF Executive Board approves the 50th request for emergency financial assistance to help its member countries address the challenges posed by COVID-19.

The IMF Executive Board approved the disbursement of US$214 million in emergency financing to help Nepal address urgent balance of payments needs created by COVID-19, which is having a severe impact on remittances, tourism, and domestic activity, and will substantially weaken Nepal’s GDP growth, balance of payments, and fiscal position.

To address the pandemic, the Government of Nepal has taken measures to increase health spending, strengthen social assistance, ensure adequate liquidity in the financial system, and support access to credit.

IMF financing will help fill immediate financing needs and will catalyze additional financing from Nepal’s development partners to support the COVID-19 response.

Washington, DC – The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a disbursement to Nepal under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) equivalent to SDR156.9 million (about US$214 million, 100 percent of quota) to help cover urgent balance of payments and fiscal needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a severe impact on Nepal’s economy. During recent months, remittances have fallen considerably, tourist arrivals collapsed, and domestic activity has taken a hit amid social distancing measures.

The authorities’ immediate priority has been to deal with the human and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities are increasing health spending, including by providing additional incentive pay and insurance coverage to all medical front-line personnel, importing additional medical supplies, and setting up quarantine centers and temporary hospitals. They are also strengthening social assistance by providing those most vulnerable with daily food rations, subsidizing utility bills for low-usage customers, and taking steps to partially compensate those who suffer job loss. In addition, measures are being implemented to ensure adequate liquidity in the financial system and support continued access to credit.

The IMF financial support will make a substantial contribution to filling immediate external and fiscal financing needs that have emerged due to COVID-19. It is also expected to catalyze additional support from development partners.

Following the Executive Board discussion, Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director and Chair, made the following statement:

“The global and domestic measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic are severely affecting the Nepali economy, through their impact on remittances, tourism, and domestic activity. These have given rise to an urgent balance of payments need and a fiscal financing gap. Fund support under the Rapid Credit Facility, following the recent approval of debt service relief under the Fund’s CCRT, will help the authorities address immediate financing needs and catalyze additional support from other development partners.

“The authorities are taking proactive, well-targeted measures to address the human and economic impact of the pandemic, while preserving macroeconomic stability. Such measures include increasing health spending, strengthening social assistance to protect the most vulnerable, and providing bank liquidity and credit support.

“Additional assistance from development partners, beyond what had already been committed before the outbreak of the pandemic, is needed to close the remaining balance of payments gap and ease the fiscal situation. The authorities’ commitment to high standards of transparency and governance in the management of financial assistance is welcome.

“Beyond the immediate response to the external shock, the authorities should remain committed to policies that promote inclusive growth and resilience, while containing external pressures, protecting financial stability, and preserving fiscal sustainability. Strengthening good governance and accountability would also be important.”