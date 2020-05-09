Nepal Tries Herbal Medicinal To Boost Immunity System Of COVID-19 Patients

May 9, 2020, 7:56 a.m.

Patients of COVID-19 were given ayurvedic medicines in the Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar reports The Rising Nepal.

According to Daily, ayurvedic medicines like Chyawanprash, Gilroy (Gurjo) and Ashwagandha were provided to the COVID-19 patients to increase their immunity system in fighting the disease.

"At first we prioritized in providing them with proper nutritious diet with minimum allopathic medicines," said Dr. Sangeeta Mishra, medical superintendent of the Koshi Hospital. "We then started providing allopathic supplements to the patients as per the need."

She said that the hospital had been providing mixture of three herbal medicines to the patients for the last few days.

Ministry of Social development had suggested medical consultants to use Ayurvedic medicine in treatment of COVID-19 infected patients.

Aymen Miya, 72, and Israel Miya, 60, who were infected with COVID-19 in Bhulke, Udayapur Triyuga Municipality-3, have already defeated the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 with intake of medicinal herbs. They were discharged from hospital on Friday after recovery.

"We were worried that the elderly patients were at high risk, as old-aged people have defeated the virus, our confidence has been boosted up," said Dr. Mishra.

