Nepal Launches COVID-19 Tracing And Tracking App

May 10, 2020, 8:01 a.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokhrel inaugurated the app by switching it on from the CCMC-Ops. The mobile app can be downloaded either from the Google play store or by logging in to www.covid19.gov.np.

The real-time database-centric mobile application is designed at par with international standards, according to IT expert and one of the members of the application design team, Ram Prasad Dhungana. Taiwan, Singapore, China, Vietnam, among other countries, have designed the same type of application which is based on the Bluetooth system through which the admin of the application developer can know the people's health condition by asking some questions after the user has downloaded it reports The Rising Nepal.

Dhungana said that the mobile app has both the features of tracking and tracing those suspected people who fill-up the form or answer the questions asked by the application after its download.

Before and during the use of this application, the users should compulsorily switch their mobile phone's Bluetooth on so that the individual's real condition can be identified, said Dhungana. As per the answers given by the application users, the application will categorize them in green, yellow or red zones.

All the data and individual records of the mobile application users will be stored at the Government Integrated Data Centre (GIDC) established under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The latest mobile application of the CCMC-Ops integrates the records and information collected through separate mobile applications designed by the Home Ministry, Ministry of Health and Population and Nepal Police earlier.

