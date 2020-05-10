Partly Cloudy With Gusty Winds And Hail Is Likely

May 10, 2020, 6:40 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in the western region along with eastern and central hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the western region and at one or two places of the eastern and central regions.

There will be generally cloudy in the western region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places of the western region and at one or two places of the eastern and central region tonight.

