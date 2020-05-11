China Reported Its Second Consecutive Double-Gigit Increase Of Coronavirus Cases

May 11, 2020, 8:14 a.m.

Five of the new cases were reported in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged reports BBC. There is growing concern over a cluster of cases in north-eastern Shulan city in Jilin province.

Two new imported COVID-19 cases were registered on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, according to China's National Health Commission.

The commission also reported 12 new asymptomatic patients.The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 82,918, the cumulative death toll at 4,633, and 780 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation.

Chinese health authorities said 24 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 78,144.

