57 New COVID-19 Cases In Nepal Tally Jumps To 191

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed that 39 new patients added in Parsa district. There are total new 57 COVID-19 cases today that takes the tally to 191.

All the new cases are men. Of them, eight are from Kapilvastu, nine from Rupandehi, 39 from Parsa and one from Bara districts who tested positive for the virus in PCR test done at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), informed the ministry by issuing a press statement today.

The health condition of all patients is normal and they are in contact with health workers, informed the ministry.