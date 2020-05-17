India Provides COVID-19 PCR Test Kits To Nepal To Test 30,000 People

May 17, 2020, 12:08 p.m.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on behalf of the Government of India, handed over Pathodetect COVID-19 Qualitative RT PCR Test Kits manufactured by Mylab Pune, to Health and Population Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India Kathmandu, the consignment, as a gift from the people of India to the people of Nepal, will enable Nepali Health Professionals to conduct a PCR test on 30,000 people.

Ambassador Kwatra handed over 23 tonnes of medicines to the Government of Nepal. Gifting of medicines and test kits manifests continuing cooperation of our leaders and people of two countries to prepare, act and fight together common challenge of COVID-19 Pandemic on 22 April 2020.

Photo 1 (2).jpeg

These initiatives stem from the Prime Minister of India’s video conference of SAARC Leaders on 15 March 2020. India stands in solidarity with Government, Health Professionals and people of Nepal in this hour of challenge.

